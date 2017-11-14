Municipal Court

Speeding – Rebecca N. Neff, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jamison A. Little, Centerburg, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Marshall E. Tanner Jr., Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – John W. Hanby, 1451 Carmel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Delores M. Loney, 528 Wagon Wheel Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Connor M. Stewart, Woodstock, $53 fine, $90 costs.

Speeding – L. Edward Means, 20147 Barker Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Domestic violence – Christopher A. Hanson, 14005 Fels, $250 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Drug abuse inst – Latisha Juels Calkins Reed, 14184 Sycamore Drive, $250 fine, $165 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Latisha Juels Calkins Reed, 14184 Sycamore Drive, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Marcus K. Stone, 162 Hemlock Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Mickayla D. Glass, 127 East Eighth St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Resist arrest – Nathan A. Jones, Richwood, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 29 susp.

Obstruct official business – Nathan A. Jones, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Nathan A. Jones, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Aaron M. Thompson, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

DUS-drg – David J. Turner, Westerville, $110 costs.

No OL – David J. Turner, Westerville, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Frank R. Gibson Jr., Richwood, $58 fine, $166 costs.

OVI – Hayden A. Hammond, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $203 costs 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Hayden A. Hammond, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Sherry A. May, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Michael L. Fisher, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Skyler Scheiderer, 316 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $38 costs.

Obstruct official business – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, $500 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Possess marijuana – David A. Fogle, Urbana, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Susp/rev – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, $600 fine, $28 costs.

FRA/security – Laura M. Boyd, East Liberty, dismissed, $28 costs.

Expired plates – Linda Deskins, Plain City, $58 fine, $38 costs.

OVI – George G. Stump, North Lewisburg, $1200 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Driving close hwy – George G. Stump, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Traffic light – George G. Stump, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Shiraz L. Robinson, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Improper pass – David E. Burke, 860 Wedgewood Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Friedrick Weinmann, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

