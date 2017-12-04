Municipal Court

Speeding – Jeffrey D. McCall Jr., Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Follow too close – Chrystofer J. Carson, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Shawn M. Chavis, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Chad A. Davis, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Norma N. Hickman, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Cyrstal N. Weekly, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Michael W. Ghee II, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Leslie A. Butler, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy D. Walker, Ashville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Thavy D. Mahaxay, 630 West Third St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Traffic light – Omar A. Ouro, Southfield, MI, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Dallas M. Galloway, 221 West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew M. Crotty, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Essa Sisoko, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Craig J. Manning, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alonna M. Williams, Franklin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Permit violation – Eddie H. Prindle, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Over width – Eddie H. Prindle, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – David Edwards, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Elizabeth Liedtke, 2074 Preakness Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas G. Arnold, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Luis Gustavo, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Luis Gustavo, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Luis Gustavo, Columbus, $25 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Todd A. Miller, Louisville, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Mackenzie L. Williams, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amy L. Landacre, 170 Connolly St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Damon L. Rispress, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael Downing Jr., Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Marcie D. Mulholland, Milford Center, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Possess marijuana – Austin D. Harget, Hilliard, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Owen W. Coutts, Hilliard, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Pamela D. Pleasant, Zanesfield, $750 fine, $365 susp., $281 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Expired OL – Pamela D. Pleasant, Zanesfield, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Tyler E. Bolling, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – James E. Moon, Naples, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jasmin A. Carter, Dayton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brittney A. Olvera, 504 Quail Hollow Drive N, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Girish L. Mahendrakar, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

