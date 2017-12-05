Municipal Courts

Improper turn – Jeremy L. Green, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy J. Watts, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Improper pass – Levi P. Kistler, Bluffton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Chad M. Cremeans, East Liberty, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Derek A. Stephens, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Chad L. Harlacher, 747 Clydesdale Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Virgil P. Adams Jr., Larue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Moses D. Powell, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Jordan L. Keaton, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Evan C. Fullwiler Jr., Niles, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Amy L. Rohr, Tekonsha, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan S. Kimbler, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael D. Conner, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Austin D. Harget, Hilliard, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Austin D. Harget, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Alissa K. Rich, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Amy S. Herring, Fremont, $150 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Domestic violence – Keith B. Roshon, Columbus, $250 fine, $157.75 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Justin A. Roberts, Urbana, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Justin A. Roberts, Urbana, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Andrea L. Barron, Richwood, $800 fine, $120 costs, 90 days jail 45 susp.

Speeding – Emmarsyn T. Mysko, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Saurabh G. Dhuri, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Clayton S. Ogden, Lockbourne, $1000 fine, $730 susp., $200 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Drive susp – Clayton S. Ogden, Lockbourne, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $28 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Gerald E. Stierhoff, Plain City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Matthew R. Kinson, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – John J. Smith, Magnolia, TX, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Cory J. Persinger, 2012 Shetland St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Scott A. Hughes, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – Justin A. Roberts, Urbana, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Robert L. Cummins, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Spandhana Vangala, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Avinash Kondapalli, Hartford, CT, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Expired reg – Madison J. Cullman, 19390 Delaware County Line Road, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Traffic light – Charmain L. Bausman, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Michael A. Hritz, 18580 Boerger Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Christopher P. Shilland, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alissa M. Campbell, 14001 Weaver Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven W. Woerner, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel H. Walton III, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Park/public hwy – Scott A. Wood, Coshocton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Luis Vaccarello, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

