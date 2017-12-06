According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Allenby Drive reported identity theft Monday at 4:49 p.m.

A resident of Chestnut Street reported suspicious conditions Monday at 7:48 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported suspicious conditions Monday at 11:31 p.m.

A resident of Westbrook Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making an attempt at self-harm Tuesday at 12:14 a.m.

Suzanne Snyder, 35, of West Fourth Street, was arrested for theft from a business on West Fifth Street Tuesday at 12:46 a.m.

A resident of Arabian Circle reported identity theft Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy along with units from the Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Fire District responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Treaty Line Road to investigate a report of a structure fire Tuesday at 2:18 a.m.

A deputy along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the area of U.S. 33 Westbound and U.S. 42 to investigate a report of a vehicle on fire Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

Two subjects turned themselves in on active warrants Tuesday at 8:57 a.m. Dempsey L. Griffin, 37, of Marysville, and Paula M. Mills, 45, of Hilliard, were taken into custody, then released after court.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Smokey Road to investigate a report of a barn window broken out and theft of an impact gun Tuesday at 9:22 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 23000 block of Raymond Road to investigate a report of a property damage crash in which a 2015 Hino tow truck struck a mailbox Tuesday at 3:54 p.m.

A deputy met with a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to take custody of Anthony T. Hopkins, 35, of Columbus, on an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 4:23 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to the area of U.S. 33 eastbound near the water treatment plan to investigate a report of a property damage crash in which a 2017 Honda Accord struck a deer Tuesday at 8:49 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

