Municipal Court

Domestic violence – Tytus J. Rutan, Milford Center, $600 fine, $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Underage consumption – Benjamin J. Grubbs, 1832 Deer Crossing Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $91 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Benjamin J. Grubbs, 1832 Deer Crossing Drive, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Benjamin J. Grubb, 1832 Deer Crossing Drive, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Sell alcohol underage – Shannon Bollack, 207 Ash St., $500 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Fish w/o license – Courtney M. Davis, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Jeffrey L. Febus, 727D Kenny Lane, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $181 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Stop sign – Jeffrey L. Febus, 727D Kenny Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffrey L. Febus, 727D Kenny Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Walter, Westerville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

FRA susp – Joshua O. Turner, Mechanicsburg, dismissed, $91 costs.

Speeding – Joshua O. Turner, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ramesh Raman, SanCarlos, CA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tracey R. Long, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Timothy L. Lewis, 220 West Third St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Aaron D. Hall, Dayton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Rachael D. Barth, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 109, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Donald R. Lambert, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Alejandro Hernandez, Huntington Park, CA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Gregory L. Combs, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – William F. Pequignot, Russells Point, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Traffic light – Jeremy J. Myers, Lakeview, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – William Lavandar, Lakewood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Michael S. Bruce, Findlay, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher A. Ferguson, Columbus, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sebastian M. Nelson, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David B. Collins, Sidney, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Cole A. Schraitle, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Priti Barua, Glen Allen, VA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ashley C. Bliss, 22664 Reed Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Improper pass – Justin Copas, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Sai Krishna Vardhinedi, 595 Watkins Lane, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Reckless op – Sai Krishna Vardhinedi, 595 Watkins Lane, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Whitney A. Shaffer, 17815 Coffee Tree Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Macy M. Lilies, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

