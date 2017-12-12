Municipal Court

Speeding – Spencer M. Pierce, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard D. Youmans, Greentown, IN, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Rick J. Williamson, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – William C. Bunt, Cincinnati, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Matthew J. Alexander, Plain City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Zachary N. Smith, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to yield – Chrissie J. Abrams, 1082 Tarragon Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Terri R. Bibb, 17282 Cradler Turner, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brandon S. Rowe, Cardington, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – William C. Bunt, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Vanessa L. Engel, 21085 Northwest Pkwy, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tristan D. Rentschler, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Clayton M. Green, West Mansfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brian K. Nelson, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Krishan K. Vineet, West Bloomfield, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Linda L. Alderigi, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Timothy W. Cook, Huntsville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Sidney A. Sasko, Anna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel O. Yeboah, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Teresa L. Love, 110 South Oak St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Sarah L. Sullivan, 19480 St. Rt. 4, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Yat H. Chan, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephane Dupuy, Sarasota, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hikaru Sato, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Francis W. Purmort, VanWert, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John D. DeFouw, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Aaron Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Moohamed M. Sene, Columbus, $58 fine, $113 costs.

License forfeit – Jacob T. Clapsaddle, West Mansfield, dismissed, $110 costs.

No OL – Jacob T. Clapsaddle, West Mansfield, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Angela L. Hale, South Bend, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kelly S. Keller, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth L. Goad, 123 Northcrest Drive, $75 fine, $110 costs.

OL forfeit – Aaron M. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $600 fine, $173 costs.

Speeding – Daniel E. Mast, Beaver, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Hit skip – Samuel A. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $600 fine, $126 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Fail to control – Samuel A. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Joseph D. Poling, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $113 costs.

License forfeit – Aaron M. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Speeding – Debra L. Farmer, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

