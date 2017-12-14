Municipal Court

Speeding – Tobie J. Cheeseman, 547 Amrine Mill Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Bradley L. Gates, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Window tint – Scott D. Neal, Lewistown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler A. Mayle, 655 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Samantha Hunter, 1221 Brookstone Drive, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Court susp – Mark A. Borham, 17123 St. Rt. 347, $600 fine, $120 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Speeding – Stephen A. Houle, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Masaki Omura, Dublin, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Mara K. Robinson, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah A. Reinhard, Milford Center, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew C. Allsopp, Germantown, MD, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Patrick A. Turner, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler L. Riley, Greenfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Seth D. Rudduck, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Samuel N. Whitacre, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William R. Alston, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael N. Mithiri, Bowling Green, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael P. Render, Hilliard, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Matthew F. Brandt, 337 Sycamore St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Garrett L. Cole, Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Obstruct official business – Nicolas D. Rowe, Richwood, dismissed, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Nicolas D. Rowe, Richwood, $150 fine, $63 costs.

Seat belt – Casey A. Polley, Lewis Center, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Jeff J. Mattingly, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kelly J. Weeks, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ryan M. Danley, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Seat belt – William A. Edwards, 195 Cottonwood Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail annual reg – Christopher M. Payne, 329 South Plum St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Overload – Sabrina J. Pearce, Mt. Vernon, $281 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Robert Combs, 13689 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Buckingham, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Adam M. Kucia, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Micah Jolliff, 127 South Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Wesley S. Meyer, New Knoxville, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – John A. Stiffler, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathaniel T. Shipman, Perrysburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

