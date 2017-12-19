Municipal Court

Speeding – Jocelyn L. Bensman, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Sue A. Titmuss, Liberty Twp, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kathy L. Allen, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelsey M. Sybert, Powell, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Noah A. Wages, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overload – Chester W. Coulter, Heath, $132 fine, $88 costs.

Wheel protector – Chester W. Coulter, Heath, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cory J. Hohs, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Richard A. Bales, Ada, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Agg menacing – Sara V. Larson, 23160 St. Rt. 4, $600 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Dylon Sullivan, Belle Center, $150 fine, $98 costs. OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Jonathan C. Mooney, 539 Surrey Lane, $250 fine, $113 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Physical control – Amanda Myers, West Mansfield, $750 fine, $180 susp., $234 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Colan E. Spires, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Michael S. Barnett, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Elais A. Abu-Haltam, Columbus, $58 fine, $135 costs.

No OL – Mark A. Borham, 17123 St. Rt. 347, $1000 fine, $123 costs.

OVI – Arthur D. Davis, 175A Willow Drive, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Arthur D. Davis, 175A Willow Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Justin W. Jenkins, Marion, $1000 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Justin W. Jenkins, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Aaron M. Kastein, Springfield, $500 fine, $113 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Assured clear distance – Garrett T. Wood, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Michael W. Kurban, Wyoming, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Sara J. Selhorst, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Frances B. Gardner, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul D. Dye, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Imtiag Ahammod, Villa Park, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper secure load – James V. Bacome, Huntsville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amber N. Rossi, Beavercreek, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Vio-one way – Linda W. Middelberg, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Savannah R. Gabel, Richwood, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Assured clear distance – Brian L. Cofer, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail to control – December Miller-Combs, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Lucas M. Anthony, Mt. Sterling, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Rachel E. Sherer, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Caleb W. Cole, Pataskala, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tara L. Bellville, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.