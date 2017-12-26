Municipal Court

Fail to reg – Curtis L. Frazier, Ridgeway, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail to reg – Jacob R. McClendon, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tabitha P. Hayes, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher W. DeWitt, 21990 Westlake Lee Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mason A. Crager, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – George L. Grahovac, Indianapolis, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Keith G. Strickland, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Christopher C. Roach, Cincinnati, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Carlos A. Canencio, Houston, TX, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer C. Blosser, Newark, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – G. Brent Bishop, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chantel M. Tomlin, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – John Phipps, 219 Cypress Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Wesley D. Petrucci, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sionna A. Reditt, Toledo, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Larry G. Drake, 218 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyle J. Baker, 620 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Otto S. Farley, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Eric E. Jakeway, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Constance S. Carter, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Judy A. Doebert, 302 Boerger St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Daniel A. Niswonger, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Joshua K. Bilbee, 15779 Paver Barnes Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Criminal trespass – Shannon Czarnecki, 117 ½ East Fifth St., $250 fine, $235.30 costs, 30 days jail.

Drug abuse inst – Melena F. Marcum, Columbus, dismissed, $110 costs.

Theft – Nicholas O’Connors, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 23, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Criminal damage – Chandra D. McMichael, 175A Willow Drive, $300 fine, $145 costs. 30 days jail.

Persist disorderly conduct – Chandra D. McMichael, 175A Willow Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kartik M. Trivedi, Columbus, $72 fine, $168 costs.

FRA susp – Melena F. Marcum, Columbus, $500 fine, $63 costs.

Speeding – Kartik M. Trivedia, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Hayden S. Schmittauer, Sylvania, $55 fine, $113 costs.

No OL – Scott E. Townsend, Westerville, $150 fine, $101 costs.

Fail to yield – Joseph J. Call, Milford Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Hit skip – Emily Niehoff, 729B Kenny Lane, $600 fine, $90 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Emily Niehoff, 729B Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Joshua B. Call, 1156 Rosewood Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Timothy A. Nelson, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Gino J. Mangan, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Loud exhaust – Dalton J. Stevens, 836 Collins Avenue, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Seat belt – Dalton J. Stevens, 836 Collins Avenue, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Travis W. Pelfrey, Irwin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

