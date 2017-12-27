Municipal Court

Seat belt – Judd M. McCarty, 432 East Ninth St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kathleen S. Stapp, 1033 Sherwood Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Nathan D. Moceri, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 35, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Nathan D. Moceri, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 35, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Leslie F. Gilliam, Springfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cydnee K. Schrack, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Harley H. Colyer, Osgood, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott R. Melaragno, 520 Dove St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Reckless op – Mario L. Anthony, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Logan S. McClary, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Aubriana L. Ridden, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Guillermo E. Napolitano, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Benjamin E. Burchfield, 452 West Third St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Stacy N. Carter, Portsmouth, $26 fine, $55 costs.

Sell cig/minor – Flora A. Stump, 20159 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Physical control – John A. Babik, 414 West Sixth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $181 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – John A. Babik, 414 West Sixth St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Follow too close – Austin C. Ball, Plain City, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Kyle A. Pytlarz, 714 North Maple St., $600 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Robert C. Heine, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Mohr, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Kayla M. McNeal, 16990 Martin Welch Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Terri L. Growel, Fremont, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Marked lanes – Terri L. Growel, Fremont, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Libby F. Calland, Columbus, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher P. Shilland, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amy M. Nedrow, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 3, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Craig T. Cope, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bobbie B. Goodfleisch, Pickerington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert J. Bingle, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Aaron J. Phillips, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Darrick Gatewood, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Nathan A. Levering, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody R. Jackson, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Martha J. Stults, Lakeview, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Catherine S. Mullens, Lucasville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OVI – Terry J. Fondren Jr., West Mansfield, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

No front plate – Terry J. Fondren Jr., West Mansfield, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OL forfeit – Zachary A. Peterson, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $120 costs.

Follow too close – Zachary A. Peterson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jennifer A. Stone, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 49, $150 fine, $110 costs, OL susp. 1 yr.

