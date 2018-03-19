Municipal Court
Speeding – Wyatt T. Running, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jeffrey A. Hankins, Lewis Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Fail to yield – Jackie D. Waddell, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Anthony S. Beltz, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Megan S. Hickey, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Glen E. Chamberlain, Roseville, MI, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Fail/reinstate – Thomas E. Hannon, Columbus, $600 fine, $273 costs.
Seat belt – Thomas E. Hannon, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.
Theft – Joshua J. Scott, 980 North Maple St., $600 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.
Deer before permit – Andrew N. Bliss, Delaware, $500 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Hunt w/o license – Andrew N. Bliss, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.
Theft – Suzanne Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $600 fine, $160 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Theft – Robert C. Slone, 623 London Avenue, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.
OVI – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $330 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Fail/reinstate – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $600 fine, $28 costs.
Fail to control – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.
DUS support – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $1000 fine, $63 costs.
Seat belt – James Mitchell III, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.
Speeding – Meoshia S. Blandin, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.
OVI – Nicholas O. Mercer, Raymond, $750 fine, $365 susp., $203 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Marked lanes – Nicholas O. Mercer, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Jacob M. Creamer, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Hunt w/o permission – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $120 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.
Take deer r/hwy – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $28 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.
Hunt w/light – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $28 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.
Littering – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Matthew A. Hamilton, Marion, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Possess marijuana – Matthew A. Hamilton, Marion, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Theft – Susan L. Bradford, 980 North Maple St., $1000 fine, $120 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.
Traffic light – Jessica L. Hall, 221 Ash St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed,
Speeding – Taylor M. Schroeder, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Layne A. Grose, Magnetic Springs, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Marked lanes – Allan G. Brice, Bucyrus, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Suaad Kure, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.
