Municipal Court

Speeding – Wyatt T. Running, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Hankins, Lewis Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Jackie D. Waddell, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony S. Beltz, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan S. Hickey, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Glen E. Chamberlain, Roseville, MI, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Thomas E. Hannon, Columbus, $600 fine, $273 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas E. Hannon, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Theft – Joshua J. Scott, 980 North Maple St., $600 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.

Deer before permit – Andrew N. Bliss, Delaware, $500 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Hunt w/o license – Andrew N. Bliss, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Suzanne Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $600 fine, $160 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Robert C. Slone, 623 London Avenue, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

OVI – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $330 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/reinstate – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $600 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

DUS support – Suzanne L. Snyder, 851 West Fifth St., $1000 fine, $63 costs.

Seat belt – James Mitchell III, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Meoshia S. Blandin, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Nicholas O. Mercer, Raymond, $750 fine, $365 susp., $203 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Nicholas O. Mercer, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jacob M. Creamer, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Hunt w/o permission – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $120 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Take deer r/hwy – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $28 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Hunt w/light – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $28 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Littering – Joshua K. Wintersteller, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Matthew A. Hamilton, Marion, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Matthew A. Hamilton, Marion, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Theft – Susan L. Bradford, 980 North Maple St., $1000 fine, $120 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.

Traffic light – Jessica L. Hall, 221 Ash St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed,

Speeding – Taylor M. Schroeder, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Layne A. Grose, Magnetic Springs, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – Allan G. Brice, Bucyrus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Suaad Kure, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.