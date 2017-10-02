Municipal Court

Susp/rev – Ashley R. Burt, Marion, $1000 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Chan T. Lian, Milwaukee, WI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Rumele L. Posey, Unionville Center, $150 fine, $187 costs.

Seat belt – James N. Clay, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 28, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Fail to control – Paul A. McGovern III, Marion, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Non-compliance – Alex Sanchez, Marion, $600 fine, $120 costs.

No OL – Alex Sanchez, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – William L. Thomas Jr., 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 122, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $187 cost, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – William L. Thomas Jr., 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 122, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Linda L. Deskins, Plain City, dismissed, $85 costs.

OL forfeit – Linda L. Deskins, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Linda L. Deskins, Plain City, $600 fine, $63 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Traffic light – Bambee Miller, 1165 Rosewood Drive, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kayly N. Moran, 11890 St. Rt. 736, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Arthur J. Jacobsen, Dublin, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Fail to reg – Justin G. Delocol, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Blake N. Poling, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emily L. Orlo, 412 Gallery Drive, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Stephen D. Allen, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Driving close hwy – Lisa M. Harrison, 1093A Coventry Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – C. Vince Black, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Andrew L. Schneider, Botkins, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Patrick, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail/transfer – Christopher M. Patrick, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Kenneth R. Warner, Mt. Victory, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No taillights – Henry E. Chaffin, Bloomingburg, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Seth R. Baker, 517 Bridal Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rachel S. Lieberman, Wilmette, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Joshua L. McKenzie, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Mohamed O. Aidarus, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Susp/rev – Dustin M. Sliker, Columbus, $600 fine, $326 costs, 30 days jail 19 susp.

No OL – Dustin M. Sliker, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Kelly A. Waggoner, 13911 Watkins Road, $150 fine, $192 costs.

Pass bad check – Andrea M. Woodworth, Richwood, $600 fine, $200.82 cost, 60 days jail 55 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Jason M. Whitley, Portsmouth, $500 fine, $365 susp., $145 costs, 60 days jail susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Non-compliance – Mishell R. Enyart, Hilliard, $600 fine, $219 costs.

No OL – Mishell R. Enyart, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Akeem J. Flynn, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Alicia R. Bell, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Concentration – Travis P. Boggs, Mechanicsburg, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

