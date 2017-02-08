Delaware Christian’s Morgan will play softball at Bethel College

Madie Morgan of Marysville signs to play softball at Bethel College. She is seated, center, with her parents Tom and Heather Morgan. Standing is Bethel head coach Scott Reese.

Bethel College (Indiana) softball officials have announced that Madie Morgan of Marysville has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at the school, beginning in the fall of 2017.

