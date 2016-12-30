Development issues top local news of 2016

A train derailment in February closed the railroad crossing on Scottslawn Road for several days. Two people received minor injuries and city officials praised cleanup crews for their efficiency.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)
Union County is growing and headlines in the Marysville Journal-Tribune mirrored that fact throughout 2016.
Development issues top local news of 20160
