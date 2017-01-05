Development proposed on city’s south side

The above preliminary site plan for Ryan Homes’ development on Route 38 presented Tuesday night at the planning commission called for largely identical lot sizes. The commission challenged the developer to be more creative with lot sizes and setbacks with its future site plan. The existing facility shown top, right in the graphic, is the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility.

(Graphic submitted)

––––

A developer looking to build in the southern part of Marysville is going back to the drawing board after Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting.

Comments

comments