Downtown bank robbed

The suspect speaks to a bank teller during the incident Wednesday. According to a press release from the police department, the man is white, heavy-set and has a brown goatee. He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and a brown and orange striped winter hat.
(Photo submitted)
––––
The Marysville Division of Police is looking for a man who brandished a knife and stole money from 5/3 Bank on West Fifth Street Wednesday afternoon.

