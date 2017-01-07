Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»Dublin Coffman hoopsters dominate Lady Monarchs

Dublin Coffman hoopsters dominate Lady Monarchs

0
By on Sports

Marysville’s Haley Cook (right) leaps as Dublin Coffman’s Casey Sheldon (4) dribbles around her after a rebound on Friday. The Lady Monarchs lost, 93-22.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
One of the biggest mismatches of the local 2016-17 high school basketball season played out Friday night in the Marysville High School gymnasium.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply