Fairbanks High School … Panther Pause

Senior of the Month – Rebecca Scholl

Rebecca Scholl is the senior of the month for March.

She is the daughter of Robert and Michelle Scholl of Marysville. She is the president of FFA and photographer for FCCLA.

She is a nine-year member of 4-H, where she has shown pigs and is actively involved. She was a volunteer at Memorial Hospital for three years and gained more than 180 hours of community service while volunteering.

During her sophomore year, she was the HOBY ambassador from Fairbanks and, during her junior year, she attended Buckeye Girls State.

She is very active within the community. She attended a mission trip to Hopewell, Jamaica, where she taught in a preschool and helped with the school’s renovation.

“Never lose sight of who you are,” she said. “Always be yourself and always strive to help others. High school can be challenging, but if you be yourself, you will get through it just fine.”

New powerlifting club created at Fairbanks High School

By Erin Ward

Fairbanks High School has a new club this year, the powerlifting club.

The club is led by Coach Patrick Cotter, who is assisted by Brad Key and Del Shepherd. The club is comprised of seven members, including six boys and one girl, who are among all grades.

Four of the boys placed at the last meet, which was held at Danville High School. Dakota Key, Cole Shepherd, and Braeden Fairchild each placed second in their respective weight classes, while Jacob Oiler placed fifth.

Now, they are preparing for this weekend’s state meet, which will be held at Kenton High School.

Seniors wrapping up school year, preparing for college

By Coree Gifford

There are many things the students of Fairbanks High School look forward to, and no one looks forward to the end of the year as much as the graduating students of 2018.

As the end of the year is closing in and the fourth quarter has arrived, seniors are busier than ever between schoolwork and trying to decide on a college.

Seniors are mostly making their final college decisions or filing for housing. Since the final college decision needs to be made by May 1, this gives the students a few more weeks to make that tough decision.

Some seniors have already met their roommates and have started filing for housing, which gives them a leg up in the right direction.

Seniors are also busy with looking up and applying for scholarships. These are very strenuous and difficult to obtain, but the overall outcome is something every senior will be grateful to have.

Besides the upcoming college year that is approaching for seniors, there are many other things to look forward to this year.

For this year’s senior trip, the class voted to take a trip to Cedar Point, where they will spend the whole day May 17. There will also be a picnic held, where the seniors can enjoy each other’s company and other planned activities.

As the end of the year is winding down, the senior class should be expecting and appreciating every day of high school they have left.

Ohio Heritage Conference arts festival held Tuesday

By Jordan Curry

The Ohio Heritage Conference (OHC) held a festival to celebrate the arts Tuesday.

While events with OHC normally involve athletics, it honored choir, band and artwork that were created in many different mediums. The event started at 8:30 a.m. and throughout the day, the participants learned from guest artists.

For choir, they had a guest who taught them songs to perform at the end of the event. For band, they had a guest conductor who taught them songs to perform at the end of the night as well. These guests brought a fresh style for the students and taught them different methods while having fun and bonding with people who have the same interests.

The artists had the day to create a piece that was on display at the end of the event. There was also a gallery featuring artwork created by previous participants throughout the year.

Fairbanks High School Principal Tom Montgomery attended the event to support the students and the rest of the participants performing at the end of the night and displaying their artwork.

“It was a good event,” he said. “It was my first time going to it, but I think it was good for the kids who are active in those three areas. It was a great learning experience to work with the guest artists.”

NHS happenings

By Shannon Conroy

Fairbanks NHS has been winding down as it make plans for next year.

Two juniors chaired their first event, Pennies for Patients, which began March 5 and ended today. The homeroom that collects the most change will receive ice cream sundaes as a reward.

The induction ceremony for new members was held Thursday. The current officers were sworn in and will take over during the next school year.

The new officers are Madeline Weisburn as president, Abigail Gerty as vice president, Audra Gerty as secretary, Devin Baum as treasurer and Marissa Fornadel as reporter.

FFA news: National FFA week

By Grace Blumenschein

The week of Feb. 18 to 25 was national FFA week.

This week was full of fun themes and activities which all of the FFA members participated in. Wednesday was “drive your tractor to school” day, where seven FFA members drove a tractor to school. Members of the chapter enjoy this day and like seeing the tractors out in the parking lot.

On the last day of FFA Week, an agriculture Olympics day was held. This included fun relay games for the members.

On Feb. 22, Linsey Eddy and Katelyn Harris competed at the district creed-speaking contest at Benjamin Logan High School and competed against multiple contestants. They competed very well in this competition and are glad for the great experience they had in the FFA.

FCCLA news

Kira Jones

Halfway through March and FCCLA has remained very busy.

A regional competition was held at Tolles Career and Technical Center March 10. The Fairbanks chapter rolled in a record-breaking competition with six gold and four silver medals. All teams, each comprised of 21 members, placed at the regional competition and now await to find out who moves on to the state competition.

FCCLA also held a fundraiser at Der Dutchman Monday and raised $859. Half of the proceeds went toward state competition costs and $429 went to Kaleb Boyd’s family.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.