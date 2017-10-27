In the Halls … Marysville Early College High School

Featured senior: Celia Kathleen Soller

By Chase Cutarelli

Celia Kathleen Soller, daughter of Patrick and Trina Soller, is one of Marysville High School’s (MHS) featured seniors this month.

She plays varsity soccer and track, serves as the president of National Honor Society and is vice president of Leo Club. She also participates in student council, OCC Leadership, Leadership Academy, Rho Kappa and volunteers at Memorial Hospital and in the classroom as a peer collaborator.

Her favorite memory at MHS involved breaking the 800-meter school record in track.

“I will miss Marysville soccer and track, the friendships I made throughout high school and Mr. Weithman’s cookie clay,” she said.

Soller said she plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a degree in business marketing.

Featured senior: Jacob Marsh

By Chase Cutarelli

Jacob Wesley Marsh, son of Tina and David Marsh, is one of Marysville High School’s (MHS) featured seniors this month.

In high school, he served as the captain of the wrestling team and participated in MHS Leadership Academy, the mentoring program and Team Miron Wrestling.

His hobbies include swimming, lifting weights, riding his bike, watching movies and hanging out with his family and friends.

He said his favorite experience at MHS involved “going to watch my brother, Caleb Marsh, wrestle in dual meets and tournaments as a kid and being anxious to grow up and wrestle under the spotlight in front of the Marysville community.”

Marsh said he intends to win the state championship wrestling game, as well as wrestle at Princeton University in 2018. He said he thanks his coaches, family and friends who helped him achieve his goals.

Featured senior: María Prieto

By Faith Engle

María Prieto is one of Marysville High School’s (MHS) featured seniors this month.

She is currently studying abroad at MHS and visiting from Spain. She is being hosted by Lilly Bevins for the school year.

In Spain, she was a girl scout for eight years. During high school, she played piano for two years and volleyball before coming to MHS.

Here, she is running for the cross country team. Although she has not been at MHS for very long, her favorite memory by far is going to the football games with her friends.

“I encourage everybody to study one year abroad,” she said. “It will change your life.”

The thing Prieto misses the most from MHS are the friends she made. She plans to return to Spain to study pharmacy topics for five years in Madrid. After receiving her degree, she said she wants to work in hospital laboratories.

Featured Senior: Thomas Rush

By Faith Engle

Thomas Rush, son of T.R. Rush and Lana Rush, is one of Marysville High School’s (MHS) featured seniors this month.

He has played football for all of his years of high school and, this year, became a captain on the team. His favorite memory involved being on the football field when the varsity team won its first home game.

Outside of football, he also participates in Leadership Academy and Navin’s Mentoring program at MHS. When he is not doing school-related functions, he enjoys golfing, reading and hanging out with his friends.

Rush said the one thing he will miss once he leaves MHS is being able to see and hang out with his friends every day.

Once he graduates, he plans on attending the University of Minnesota and majoring in business.

Student Council update

By Riley Cavins

This year’s Marysville High School student council is starting the year off strong with various events.

Student Council plans each pep rally, the spirit week leading up to it and other activities that fundraise for those in need.

The class of 2018 elected their officers last year, which include President Blythe Atzbach, Vice President Madison Heflin and secretary Chelsea Sullivan. Together, they will lead student council in their projects.

With the hurricane fundraiser kicking off their events, student council also came up with a Halloween-themed spirit week to lead up to the October pep rally. At the end of the week, students were able to wear their costumes to school, as long as they were school appropriate.

On Oct. 27, the pep rally will include pie-eating and costume contests that students can participate in on Twitter, both with one participant from each grade.

Hispanic Culture Night

By Maya Badhwar

Do you want to learn more about Hispanic culture?

The first annual Hispanic Culture Night will be held on Nov. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alumni Hall at Marysville High School (MHS).

This will be a family night to celebrate the school district’s Spanish program and to embrace the cultures of Spanish-speaking countries. There will be family-friendly attractions to celebrate, such as flamenco and salsa dance performances, food tasting, an art show, a craft booth and a coloring contest.

Tickets are on sale now at MHS, the Early College High School and Bunsold Middle School. All sales will benefit the schools’ trips to Spain in the spring season. Ticket prices are based on age.

For more information, email Gail Seay at grseay@mevsd.us, or Debra Ponce at djponce@mevsd.us.

NC4K holds fundraiser

By Rylee Calvins

The Marysville branch of Nellie’s Champions For Kids (NC4K) will hold a fundraiser at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Coleman’s Crossing.

NC4K is a Central Ohio group that supports families with children going through cancer. The funds from the event will go toward adopting a family with a child going through cancer for Christmas.

All that’s needed is to bring in a flyer on Nov. 7, and half of one’s bill will go to NC4K. Flyers can be picked up at Marysville High School’s main office and the Early College High School.

Honor Society

By Katelyn Bischoff

The National Honors Society (NHS) of both Marysville High School and the Early College High School are selling gorgeous succulents and festive poinsettias for the season.

All proceeds will go toward giving students in emotionally and financially need a gift that will be sure to lift their spirits.

For more information and the opportunity to contribute, consult an NHS member. The sale ends Nov. 6, and all orders will arrive Dec. 7.

