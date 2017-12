Jim and Virgie (Lee) Preston Jones, of Milford Center, will celebrate their 50th anniversary this weekend. They were married on Dec. 16, 1967, at the home of the Rev. James L. Bunch. They are the parents of one daughter, Sarah (Rick) Day; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is retired from O.M. Scott and Sons Inc. after 40 years working as a checker and she is retired after working at Fairbanks Schools for 19 years.

(Photo submitted)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.