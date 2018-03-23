Joel Hammer and Lindsay Collins, of Chicago, are engaged and will be married April 7 in Chicago. He is the son of Mary and Duane Hammer of Marysville. He graduated from Marysville High School in 2006, and from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in 2009. He is employed as a project manager for Epic Systems. She is a graduate from the University of Illinois and works as a director of finance for Bottleneck Management in Chicago, where the couple lives with their dog Ellie.

(Photo submitted)

