Fairbanks boys cagers will play for outright OHC divisional title

Adam Blumenschein (22) of Fairbanks goes up for a basket against Triad’s Thomas O’Neal. The Panthers will face Springfield Catholic Central on Friday for the outright Ohio Heritage Conference North Division title.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
A calendar year has made a huge difference in the fortunes of the Fairbanks High School boys basketball team.
