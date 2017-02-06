Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»Fairbanks Middle School to host Special Olympics hoop showcase

Fairbanks Middle School to host Special Olympics hoop showcase

0
By on Sports

This photo is of a recent Marysville Schools Special Olympics basketball game. The Fairbanks Middle School will host a Special Olympics basketball showcase on  Saturday, Feb. 25.
(Photo submitted)
––––
The Marysville Schools Special Olympics basketball season began in the middle of January with some success.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply