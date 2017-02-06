Fairbanks Middle School to host Special Olympics hoop showcase

This photo is of a recent Marysville Schools Special Olympics basketball game. The Fairbanks Middle School will host a Special Olympics basketball showcase on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Marysville Schools Special Olympics basketball season began in the middle of January with some success.
Fairbanks Middle School to host Special Olympics hoop showcase0
