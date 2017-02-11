Fairbanks Panthers clinch at least share of OHC title with victory over Triad

Kaleb Jolliff (10) of Fairbanks goes up for a basket against Triad’s Austin Bails Friday evening. The Panthers beat the Cardinals, 72-36.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
A year removed from a season in which they won only four games, the Fairbanks Panthers can now lay claim to a conference championship. Well, at least a share of one.
Fairbanks Panthers clinch at least share of OHC title with victory over Triad0
