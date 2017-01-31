Fairbanks senior accepted at West Point

Fairbanks High School senior Keith Boggs displays the notification of his acceptance into the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
––––
The waiting game that Fairbanks High School senior Keith Boggs has gone through since August came to a favorable conclusion a little more than a week ago.
