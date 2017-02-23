Fairbanks senior Rigsby will play football at Heidelberg

Fairbanks High School senior Jacob Rigsby is pictured in the front row signing to play football at Heidelberg University. He is pictured with his parents Jim and Maria. In the back row from left are FHS head coach Patrick Cotter and defensive coordinator Keenan Chapman.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Fairbanks High School senior Jacob Rigsby has decided where he will continue his academic and football careers.
Fairbanks senior Rigsby will play football at Heidelberg0
Fairbanks High School senior Jacob Rigsby is pictured in the front row signing to play football at Heidelberg University. He is pictured with his parents Jim and Maria. In the back row from left are FHS head coach Patrick Cotter and defensive coordinator Keenan Chapman.