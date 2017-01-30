Fairbanks student makes her mark on stage

Fairbanks seventh-grader Lilli Doll performs in last summer’s Columbus Children’s Theatre conservatory production of Once On This Island. Lilli’s next role is the titular spider in the CCT’s production of Charlotte’s Web next month.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Fairbanks seventh-grader Lilli Doll didn’t need much to get out of her shell. She just needed a stage.
Fairbanks student makes her mark on stage0
Fairbanks seventh-grader Lilli Doll performs in last summer’s Columbus Children’s Theatre conservatory production of Once On This Island. Lilli’s next role is the titular spider in the CCT’s production of Charlotte’s Web next month.