Andes mint cookies, Snickers treats, pecan pie bars

This is week two of holiday treats!

Andes Mint Cookies

1/2 C salted butter, softened

3/4 C brown sugar

1/2 C granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 10-oz. pkg. of Andes Creme de Menthe baking chips (or approximately 1½ C of regular-sized Andes, broken into small pieces)

2-2/3 C all-purpose flour

Beat butter, sugars, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir Andes chips into dough, and then add flour. Stir gently until just combined. Chill dough in refrigerator, covered, for approximately 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dough from refrigerator and form into 1-in. balls. Place cookie balls on a non-greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

___

Snickers treats

12 oz. milk chocolate chips

1 C caramel bits

1 TBS water

1/2 C roasted salted peanuts, chopped

12 muffin liners

Place muffin liners into a muffin tin. In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips on high in 30-second increments stirring after each increment, until smooth.

Spoon about 2 teaspoons of melted chocolate into bottom of each muffin liner. In a separate microwave safe bowl, melt caramel bits and water in 30-second increments stirring after each increment, until smooth. Stir in chopped peanuts. Spoon about a tablespoon of caramel mixture into each cup.

If needed, reheat chocolate to melt and spoon enough to cover caramel and peanuts, about 2 teaspoons to a tablespoon. Let cool and set. If they don’t firm up, place in refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.

___

Pecan Pie Bars

Crust:

1-1/4 C softened butter

1/3 C granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 TBS vanilla extract

2-1/4 C all purpose flour

1/4 tsp. baking soda

pinch of salt

Pecan topping:

1 C butter, unsalted

1/2 C light corn syrup

1-1/2 C packed brown sugar

2 TBS heavy cream

1 lb. chopped pecans

Grease a 9×13-baking pan with butter and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use a hand or stand mixer to beat butter and sugar until creamy. Mix in vanilla extract and one egg at a time. Mix in flour, salt, and baking soda. Press dough evenly into greased pan and bake for about 13 minutes.

While crust is cooling, place butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup in a heavy bottomed pan and heat on low while stirring until ingredients have melted completely. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat for about 2-3 minutes. Take pan off heat and mix in milk and pecans. Pour pecan mixture evenly over crust and bake for 20 minutes.

Let pecan pie bars cool, slice and enjoy.

___

Hmmm – “Take 77 beers, subtract your age, and add 40 bucks. The result should be the year you were born.” Try it and see if it works.

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.