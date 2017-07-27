Baked spaghetti and meatballs, KFC coleslaw recipe, Boozy dream sickle dessert

These are three great recipes. I hope you enjoy them.

Baked spaghetti and meatballs

30 small precooked meatballs

24 oz. jar marinara sauce

½ yellow onion (diced)

3 cloves garlic (crushed)

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 TBS olive oil

¾ lb. spaghetti noodles

1-2 C grated cheese (half colby-jack, half mozzarella)

½ C grated parmesan

In a large cast iron skillet, sauté onions in olive oil over med/low heat. Add in garlic and continue sautéing until onions are tender. Add cooked meatballs. Add marinara sauce and a tsp. of Italian seasoning. Heat over med/low heat for about 20-30 minutes.

In a separate large pot, cook spaghetti noodles according to package directions (undercook by 2 minutes). With a large slotted spoon, scoop meatballs from sauce and set aside. Scoop cooked spaghetti (with large slotted spoon) into marinara sauce. Add in about ½ cup pasta cooking water. Gently stir until pasta is fully coated with sauce.

Add cooked meatballs to top of spaghetti. Top with grated cheese and parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 20-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and cheese is melted.

––––

KFC coleslaw recipe

1 TBS onions, finely grated

1/3 C sugar

1/2 C mayonnaise

1/4 C buttermilk, well shaken

1/4 C whole milk

1-1/2 TBS white vinegar

2-1/2 TBS fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

8 C cabbage finely diced (or 16-oz. bag

(coleslaw)

1/4 C carrots, shredded

In a large bowl, whisk together the first 9 ingredients until smooth and well combined. Add cabbage and carrots and mix until evenly coated. Cover bowl and refrigerate 4 hours minimum or overnight. Stir well before serving.

––––

Boozy dream sickle dessert

2 C Nilla wafers

4 TBS butter, melted

2 TBS sugar

1 pt. vanilla ice cream, softened

1 pt. orange sherbet, softened

2 TBS orange liqueur (like Cointreau)

2 TBS vanilla vodka

To make the crust, place Nilla wafers in a food processor and pulse until you have fine crumbs. Alternatively, you can crush the cookies in a ziploc bag with a rolling pin (or your hands). Add melted butter and sugar, and process (or stir) until combined. The texture should be similar to wet sand.

Line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with liners. Fill each liner with about a tablespoon of Nilla wafer mixture, and press down to compact mixture to form a crust. Now spike the ice creams. Stir vanilla vodka into vanilla ice cream and orange liqueur into the orange sherbet. Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the spiked vanilla ice cream into each liner, trying to place the ice cream on one side of the cup. Then scoop sherbet into cups to fill the other side. Top cups off with more ice cream if necessary, then swirl the tops with the back of a spoon to create a swirled effect.

Freeze overnight or for 5 hours, until ice cream hardens.

––––

