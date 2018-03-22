Beef barley soup, cheesy broccoli patties, tomato tart

These three recipes are really different and I know you will enjoy them.

Beef barley soup

2 lbs. stew meat (nicely marbled beef chunks)

salt and pepper

2 tbsp. oil

10 C water

3 mounded tbsp. good quality beef base

3 stalks celery (about 2 C), chopped

2 onions, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 large potato, peeled and shredded, about 2 C

3-4 large carrots, peeled and shredded, about 2 C

1 C pearl barley, rinsed

Generously salt and pepper beef. In a large stockpot, heat oil over medium-high heat. When it is very hot, add about 1/3 of meat. Brown for about 1-2 minutes, then turn to brown other side. Remove to a plate when it is browned on all sides. Repeat with remaining meat in 2 more batches. (If you add it all at once it will steam meat instead of browning it – not what you want.)

When all meat is browned, add it all back to pot with 10 cups of water. Add 3 healthy tablespoons beef stock concentrate. Add chopped celery, onions, and garlic. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to medium-low. Simmer for about 2 hours with lid on. When meat is tender and you can break it apart easily with a wooden spoon, add shredded potato and carrots. Bring to a boil, then continue to simmer on low for another 30-45 minutes, or until carrots are tender.

Add 1 cup of barley. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low. Cook for another half hour, or until barley is tender and soup tastes … like home.

Slow cooker instructions: In a large pan, brown meat according to instructions. Remove browned meat to a large crockpot. Add 2 cups of water to pan and bring to a boil. Stir up all browned bits. Add this and remaining 8 cups of water to crockpot. Add beef base, celery, onions, and garlic to slow cooker and stir. Cook on low for about 6 hours. Add potatoes and carrots and cook for another hour. Add barley and simmer for another hour or so, until it is tender. Serves 8.

Cheesy broccoli patties

1/2 C cheddar cheese

1/2 C Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 12-oz. bag frozen broccoli, defrosted

3/4 C panko breadcrumbs

2 large eggs, beaten

1/4 C melted butter

1 tbsp. garlic powder

olive oil

salt & pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly butter a baking sheet lined with tin foil. Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add in garlic and onions. Season with salt/pepper to taste. Sauté until softened, then set aside. Steam broccoli until softened (chop if desired).

Use paper towels around broccoli and squeeze out extra moisture. In a large bowl, add onion, garlic, salt, pepper and broccoli – then mix gently. Add panko breadcrumbs, cheeses and eggs. Mix until well incorporated. Form into patties and place on buttered baking sheet. Take 1/4 cup of melted butter, add in garlic powder and mix. Brush on top of each patty. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip and bake for another 15 minutes or until browned and crispy.

Tomato tart

1 ready-to-use refrigerated piecrust (1/2 of 14.1-oz. pkg.)

3 plum tomatoes, seeded, sliced

1-1/2 C shredded Colby & Monterey Jack cheeses

1/3 C mayo with olive oil

6 slices bacon

1 C arugula

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Unroll piecrust onto baking sheet. Arrange tomato slices in circular pattern on crust, overlapping slices as necessary to leave a 1-1/2-inch border around edge. Combine cheese and mayo; spread over tomatoes. Fold edge of crust over tomatoes. Bake 20 to 24 min. or until cheese is melted and crust is golden brown. Meanwhile, cook bacon until crisp. Cool tart 10 min. Crumble bacon. Top tart with arugula and bacon.

