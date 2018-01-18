Best cabbage soup, slow cooker potato soup, taco soup

Winter is the best time for hot soup. This is a nice variety of recipes.

Best cabbage soup

4 C cabbage, roughly chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. paprika

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 C water

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. basil

1 can tomato sauce (or about 3 C)

1 can diced tomatoes (or about 4 C)

1 C rice, uncooked

Add onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, ground beef and salt to a skillet on medium heat. Cook until ground beef is browned.

In a 6 quart slow cooker, add cabbage, oregano, basil, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, water and ground beef mixture and stir to combine. Cover and cook on low heat for 8 to 10 hours. In last half hour of cooking, cook rice according to package directions. Add cooked rice to slow cooker and stir to combine, then serve.

___

Slow cooker potato soup

1 30 to 32-oz bag frozen shredded hash browns

3 (14.5-oz.) cans chicken broth

1 10.75-oz. can cream of chicken soup

1 1-oz. pkg. dry Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

1 lb. bacon, cooked and chopped

2 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese

Combine hash browns, chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, Ranch dressing mix, and bacon in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. Fifteen minutes before serving, stir in cheddar cheese and cream cheese until melted.

___

Taco soup

1 lb. ground beef

1 15-oz. can corn

2 C salsa

2 small 9-oz. cans green chilies

1 15-oz. can black beans

2 tbsp. taco seasoning

1-1/2 tbsp. dry ranch mix

2-1/2 C beef broth

Optional for topping: sour cream, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro.

In a large pot, cook ground beef – crumble and stir occasionally until browned. Drain fat and return to stove top. Add corn, salsa, chilies, black beans, taco seasoning, dry ranch mix and mix together well. Pour in beef broth and allow to simmer on medium/low for 30-40 minutes. Serve and top with optional toppings.

___

