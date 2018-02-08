The best mac and cheese, chicken cauliflower casserole, slow cooker potatoes

We are still in the comfort food season. Try these hearty dishes.

The best mac and cheese

2 C uncooked macaroni noodles

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. dry mustard powder

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 C sour cream, regular or light

1/2 C mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 C cheddar cheese

1 C gruyere cheese (or you can use 4 C cheddar cheese)

Boil macaroni noodles according to directions to make them very al dente. (I cook them for at least 1 minute less than directed on bag – mine boiled for 5 minutes.) Drain and rinse under cold water. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or low for 3 hours, stirring once or twice.

Chicken cauliflower casserole

2 C cooked chicken, cubed

2 C fresh spinach

1 large head cauliflower, stems removed, cut into florets

1-1/2 C sharp cheddar cheese, grated

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9×13-in. baking dish with butter or non-stick spray. Place cauliflower in a large saucepan with 1 inch of water over medium heat. Cover and steam until just tender. Drain cauliflower and place in a large bowl. Add chicken and cheese to bowl and toss together.

Heat olive oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add spinach and garlic and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Add spinach to chicken and pour in beaten eggs. Season again with salt and pepper. Pour mixture into baking dish and place in oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until set and edges begin to brown and pull away from side of dish. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Slow cooker potatoes

cooking spray

2 lbs. baby potatoes, halved and quartered if large

3 C shredded cheddar

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

8 slices bacon, cooked

1/4 C sliced green onions, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp. paprika

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

sour cream, drizzling

Line a slow cooker with foil and spray with cooking spray. Add half of potatoes, 1-1/4 cups cheese, half of garlic, 1/3 of cooked bacon, half of green onions, and half of paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat layers.

Cover and cook on high until potatoes are tender, 5 to 6 hours. (The bigger your potatoes, the longer they’ll need to cook.) About 20 to 30 minutes before serving, top with remaining cheese and bacon. Garnish with more green onions, drizzle with sour cream, and serve.

