The best salmon, Cheesy rolls, Easy chocolate mousse pie

The best salmon

2 TBS extra-virgin olive oil

4 6-oz. salmon fillets, patted dry with paper towels

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

3 TBS unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

juice and zest of 1 lemon, plus 1 thinly sliced lemon

1 C low-sodium chicken broth

2 TBS chopped fresh parsley

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. When oil is hot but not smoking, add salmon skin-side up and season with salt and pepper. Cook salmon until deeply golden, about 6 minutes, then flip over and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium, then add 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, and lemon juice and zest and cook 2 minutes. Add lemon slices and chicken broth to skillet and season with salt and pepper.

Simmer on low until reduced, 3 to 5 minutes.

Return salmon back to skillet and simmer until salmon is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir to create creamy sauce. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.

––––

Cheesy rolls

1 pkg. (6 oz.) smoked ham, chopped

3/4 C shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (12 oz.) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (10 biscuits)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ham and cheese in large bowl. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Add to ham mixture; mix lightly.

Spoon into 8 muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 20 min. or until puffed and golden brown. Cool 10 min. before removing from pan. Serve warm.

––––

Easy chocolate mousse pie

2 boxes chocolate pudding mix

2 C whole milk

2 C heavy cream

1 pkg. cookie piecrust

Oreo crumbs for topping

In a large bowl, beat chocolate pudding mixes with 2 cups milk and 2 cups heavy cream until peaks form. Spread mousse into piecrust. Top with cookie crumbs and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

––––

