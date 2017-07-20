The best salmon, Cheesy rolls, Easy chocolate mousse pie

Here’s a start for dinner … maybe tomorrow!
The best salmon
2 TBS extra-virgin olive oil
4 6-oz. salmon fillets, patted dry with paper towels
kosher salt
freshly ground black pepper
3 TBS unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
juice and zest of 1 lemon, plus 1 thinly sliced lemon
1 C low-sodium chicken broth
2 TBS chopped fresh parsley
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. When oil is hot but not smoking, add salmon skin-side up and season with salt and pepper. Cook salmon until deeply golden, about 6 minutes, then flip over and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium, then add 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, and lemon juice and zest and cook 2 minutes. Add lemon slices and chicken broth to skillet and season with salt and pepper.
Simmer on low until reduced, 3 to 5 minutes.
Return salmon back to skillet and simmer until salmon is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir to create creamy sauce. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
––––
Cheesy rolls
1 pkg. (6 oz.) smoked ham, chopped
3/4 C shredded cheddar cheese
1 can (12 oz.) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (10 biscuits)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ham and cheese in large bowl. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Add to ham mixture; mix lightly.
Spoon into 8 muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 20 min. or until puffed and golden brown. Cool 10 min. before removing from pan. Serve warm.
––––
Easy chocolate mousse pie
2 boxes chocolate pudding mix
2 C whole milk
2 C heavy cream
1 pkg. cookie piecrust
Oreo crumbs for topping
In a large bowl, beat chocolate pudding mixes with 2 cups milk and 2 cups heavy cream until peaks form. Spread mousse into piecrust. Top with cookie crumbs and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.
––––
She said, “I’ve never been a millionaire, but I just know I’d be darling at it!”
If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.
(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)
For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.