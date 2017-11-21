Better than pumpkin dump cake, sweet potato casserole, pumpkins cheesecake

These are great holiday recipes!

Better than pumpkin dump cake

1 yellow cake mix (reserve 1 C)

3/4 C butter, softened (1-1/2 sticks)

4 eggs

1 29-oz. can plain pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1 C sugar, divided

1/2 C packed brown sugar

2/3 C milk

1 C chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter bottom of a 9×13-inch pan or dish. Combine cake mix (less reserved 1 cup), 1 egg and 1 stick of butter; mix well. Press mix evenly into bottom of prepared pan. In a bowl, combine pumpkin, 3 eggs, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, brown sugar, 1/2 cup of sugar and milk. Mix well, then pour in an even layer on top of cake mix layer.

Mix together reserved 1 cup cake mix, 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 cup sugar, and 1 cup pecans. Sprinkle mixture evenly over pumpkin mixture. Bake for about 1 hour, and test for doneness with a toothpick. If toothpick does not come out clean, return cake to oven for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

___

Sweet potato casserole

2 large sweet potatoes, baked until very tender, peeled and mashed

3 TBS butter

2 TBS half and half cream

salt to taste

pecan topping

1/2 C brown sugar

1/4 C flour

1 C pecans, chopped

1/3 C butter

Mash soft baked sweet potatoes with butter, cream and salt. Place them in 3-4 ramekins or one larger dish. Mix brown sugar, flour and butter together until crumbly, add pecans and place on top of sweet potato. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until edges are bubbling and topping lightly browned. Serve immediately.

___

Pumpkin cheesecake

2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1/2 C sugar

1/2 C canned pumpkin

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

dash ground cloves

dash ground nutmeg

2 eggs

1 ready-to-use graham cracker crumb crust

1 C thawed whipped topping

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin, vanilla and spices in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add eggs; beat just until blended.

Pour into crust. Bake 40 min. or until center is almost set. Cool. Refrigerate 3 hours. Top with whipped topping just before serving.

___

