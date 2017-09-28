Blueberry scones, Peach scones, Cherry coffee cake

Breakfast doesn’t have to be bacon and eggs. It can be a variety of wonderful sweet treats.

Blueberry scones

4-3/4 C all purpose flour

1 TBS baking powder

3/4 tsp. baking soda

1/2 C sugar

1-1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. lemon zest, grated

1 C + 1 TBS unsalted butter, very cold

1-1/2 C buttermilk

2 C blueberries

Topping:

3 TBS butter

Sugar for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add sugar, salt and lemon zest and stir to combine. Cut butter into ½-in. cubes and scatter over dry ingredients. Use a pastry blender or the back of a fork to cut butter into dry ingredients. When finished, butter should be disbursed through flour in pea-size lumps.

Add buttermilk all at once along with blueberries and mix gently with a wooden spoon. If it seems dry, add a little more buttermilk. Dust work service with flour and turn out dough onto it. Divide dough into two even portions. Using hands, pat each portion into a circular disk about 1-1/2 inches thick. Brush top with melted butter. Sprinkle with sugar. Cut each disc into six wedges.

Transfer triangles to baking sheet. Bake until tops of scones are lightly browned, about 25 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

––––

Peach scones

2 C + 2 TBS flour

1/3 C brown sugar

1 TBS baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 C butter, cubed and cold

1 egg

1/4 C heavy whipping cream plus more for brushing

1/4 C sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 C fresh peaches, diced

Vanilla glaze:

1/2 C powdered sugar

1 TBS vanilla

1 to 3 TBS heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, mix together flour, brown sugar, baking powder and salt. Once combined, cut in butter with a fork or pastry cutter. Whisk together heavy cream, sour cream, eggs and vanilla.

Slowly add wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Stir in peaches and mix until just combined. On a well-floured surface, turn out scone dough and pat into a small dIsk that’s about ½-in. thick. Cut into 6 to 8 pie-shaped slices and transfer to baking sheet. Brush each scone with a bit of heavy cream. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or just until golden brown. Allow to cool.

For glaze, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla and 1 tablespoon of heavy cream. If glaze is too thick, continue adding heavy cream 1 tablespoon at a time until it has reached the desired consistency. Pour over warm scones.

––––

Cherry coffee cake

2 TBS flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 C butter, melted

1/2 C milk

3/4 C sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1 can cherry pie filling

nuts optional

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9×13 baking pan with shortening. Place flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and melted butter in a large mixing bowl and stir together with a fork until crumbly. Take 1/2 cup of crumbs out of bowl. If you’re using nuts in the topping add 1/4 cup of finely crushed nuts now. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk slightly beaten eggs and milk together, add milk mixture to large bowl of crumbs and stir until incorporated. There may be small lumps in batter. Pour into prepared baking pan. Spread cherry pie filling over cake. Sprinkle with reserved crumb topping over pie filling. Bake at 325 for 40 to 45 minutes. Start checking cake at 35 minutes. Remove from oven and place on cooling rack.

––––

