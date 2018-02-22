Cherry bubble dessert, Oreo poke cake, apple oat muffins

Since I enjoy anything sweet, here are some good recipes with ample carbs to try.

___

Cherry bubble dessert

1 16.3-oz. can refrigerated Pillsbury Grand Biscuits

1 21-oz. can cherry pie filling

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. almond extract flavoring; divided

1/2 C powdered sugar

1 tbsp. milk

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9×13-in. baking dish with cooking spray. In a bowl, combine pie filling, cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. almond extract flavoring. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Put pie-filling mixture into bottom of baking dish. Place cut-up biscuits on top; mixing gently. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until biscuits begin to brown.

Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly while you prepare glaze. Mix together powdered sugar, milk and remaining 1/2 tsp. almond extract together. Drizzle over the slightly cooled dessert.

___

Oreo poke cake

For cake:

1 box chocolate cake mix

3/4 C milk

1/2 C vegetable oil

3 large eggs

8 oz. light sour cream

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

30 Oreos, divided

For topping:

1 16-oz. jar hot fudge sauce

1-3/4-oz. pkg. instant chocolate pudding

1-3/4 C milk

1 container Cool Whip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine chocolate cake mix, milk (¾ C), vegetable oil, eggs, sour cream and vanilla extract. Mix all ingredients together until it’s well combined.

Pour batter into a 9×13-in. pan. Take 10 Oreos and place in a plastic bag. Use a rolling pin or other heavy object and crush Oreos into smaller pieces. Sprinkle on top of cake. If you can’t fit them all, save them for topping. Bake cake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. To test cake for doneness, stick a toothpick in middle of cake. If toothpick comes out clean, cake is done. Allow cake to cool for at least 20 to 30 minutes. Use a wooden spoon and poke a bunch of holes all over top of cake.

For topping, heat jar of hot fudge according to instructions on jar until it is a pourable consistency. Reserve 3 tablespoons to drizzle over top of cake. Pour remaining hot fudge over cake. Prepare instant chocolate pudding by combining milk and pudding and whisk until dry ingredients are dissolved. Pour pudding over top of cake. Place cake in refrigerator until it is completely cooled. To make topping, crush 10 more Oreos in a large plastic bag and fold into Cool Whip. Spread Cool Whip over top of cake and return to refrigerator for at least one hour. Prior to serving, top cake with more crushed Oreos and drizzle with hot fudge.

___

Apple oat muffins

2 C buttermilk

1 C old-fashioned rolled oats

2 large eggs

1/3 C packed brown sugar

1 unpeeled medium apple, grated

1-2/3 C flour

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

optional flavor additions:

1 C fresh berries; 2/3 C dried fruit, 1/2 C chopped nuts

In a large bowl combine buttermilk, oats, eggs, brown sugar and apple. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Sift. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 12­-muffin tin or use muffin liners. Fold dry sifted ingredients gently into wet ingredients until just combined. Fill muffin tins and bake 25­-30 minutes or until golden brown. Loosen from pan immediately and allow to cool on a cooling rack.

___

