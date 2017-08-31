Chicken Parmesan casserole, Chicken potpie casserole, French skillet chicken

I enjoy chicken and its diversity. Here are three really different recipes.

Chicken Parmesan casserole

4 chicken breasts, butterflied

1-1/2 C Panko breadcrumbs

1 C mozzarella

3 TBS parsley

1 C grated Parmesan

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 bunch of basil, freshly chopped

2-1/2 C marinara sauce

1-1/2 tsp. salt

pepper to taste

In an 8×8 baking dish, spread tomato sauce evenly on bottom, then layer of mozzarella and basil evenly on top. Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper to taste, then place evenly into pan over mozzarella.

In a bowl, mix Parmesan, parsley and oregano. Sprinkle evenly over chicken then bake at 375 degrees for one hour. Let cool for five minutes before serving.

––––

Chicken potpie casserole

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1-1/2 C milk

1 C sour cream

1/4 C chicken broth

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

3 C cooked, shredded chicken

3 C mixed vegetables

2 C southern style hashbrowns, thawed

1 can crescent rolls

In a large bowl, combine soup, milk, sour cream and broth. Add pepper, thyme and garlic. Once well combined add chicken, vegetables and hashbrowns. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 9×13 baking pan. Open rolls of crescent and lay flat. Using a pizza cutter or knife cut long slices and lay on top of casserole. Bake casserole in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until crescents are golden brown and casserole is bubbly. Remove from oven and allow to sit for about 5 to 10 minutes.

––––

French skillet chicken

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to an even thickness

Lawry’s seasoned salt to taste

garlic powder to taste

1/4 C butter

1 C water

1 pkg. Knorr recipe vegetable soup dip and recipe mix

1/2 C sour cream

1/2 tsp. dried dill weed

Sprinkle chicken on both sides with Lawry’s and garlic powder. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and brown on both sides for about five minutes. Stir in water, soup mix and dill weed. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer and cover stirring occasionally until chicken is done. Remove chicken to a platter to keep warm, then stir in sour cream. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve with buttered noodles, rice or over mashed potatoes.

––––

