Crispy permesan chicken, rigatoni pasta bake, easy apple crisp

This week we have a choice of two wonderful main courses and a delicious dessert.

___

Crispy parmesan chicken

2 chicken breasts, sliced in half, or 4 thin chicken breasts

8 tbsp. butter, divided

1/2 C Italian bread crumbs

1/2 C plus 1 tbsp. grated Parmesan, divided

1/4 C flour

2 medium zucchini, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. To make chicken: Melt remaining 4 tablespoons of butter in a shallow dish. In another shallow dish combine bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, and flour. Dip chicken in butter and then coat in bread crumb mixture and place in skillet.

Cook on each side for about 3-4 minutes until outside is crispy and chicken is cooked throughout. Set aside on plate. Add 2 tablespoons of butter back to skillet and saute minced garlic for a minute. Add zucchini to skillet and saute until tender. Salt and pepper to taste and add 1 tablespoon of Parmesan. Add chicken back to skillet and heat for a minute or so. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

___

Rigatoni pasta bake

1 lb. rigatoni pasta, cooked until al dente

1 lb. ground beef

2 links Italian sausage, casings removed

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 15-oz. cans tomato sauce

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. sugar

salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2 C shredded part-skim Mozzarella cheese

1/2 C Parmesan cheese

In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente. In a large saucepan, brown ground beef and sausage until crumbly and cooked through. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Stir in garlic powder, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt and pepper. Allow to simmer 3-5 minutes, allowing flavors to combine. If sauce seems a little thick, add a small amount of water.

Gently stir pasta into sauce. Grease a 9×13-in. baking dish with cooking spray. Add half of pasta and sauce mixture to baking dish. Sprinkle half of Mozzarella and Parmesan over pasta. Repeat with a second layer.

Bake in preheated 325 oven, covered with foil, for 20-25 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15-20 minutes, until hot and bubbly. Serves 8.

___

Easy apple crisp

2 cans apple pie filling

2 C Bisquick

1/2 C sugar

1 C (2 sticks) butter, melted

1/2 C chopped pecans

Grease a bundt pan. Pour in 2 cans of pie filling. Sprinkle Bisquick on top of pie filling. Sprinkle sugar on top of Bisquick. Melt butter and pour over sugar. Sprinkle chopped pecans on top of butter. Place pan in a preheated oven at 375 degrees and bake for about 40-45 minutes. Remove from oven and serve in a bowl with vanilla ice-cream if desired.

___

“I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford and then I want to move in with them.” Phyllis Diller

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.