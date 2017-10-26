Dried beef dip, cheeseburger dip, homemade hummus

This is the time of the year for football entertaining and getting ready for the holidays. Here are three great appetizers.

Dried beef dip

8 oz. dried beef finely chopped

8 oz. sour cream

8 oz. cream cheese at room temperature

3 TBS minced onion

2 TBS horseradish, optional

bread bowl, optional

On low speed in a mixing bowl, beat together sour cream and cream cheese. Fold in onion. Fold in horseradish, if desired, then stir in dried beef. If you are using a bread bowl, hollow out the center and fill with prepared dip. Otherwise bake in a small oven-safe dish at 325 for 25 minutes. Serve hot with bread cubes.

___

Cheeseburger dip

1 lb. ground beef

12 oz. bacon

1 pkg. cream cheese, 8 oz. softened

1-1/2 C shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 C grated Parmesan cheese

1 14-oz. jar pizza sauce

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

Brown hamburger and drain; then bake bacon and crumble. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker and cook on low 2 to 3 hours. Serve with bread or tortilla chips.

___

Homemade hummus

1 15-oz. can garbanzo beans, drained

4 TBS Tahini

4 TBS lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 C olive oil

Drain garbanzo beans. Place in food processor with remaining ingredients, except olive oil. Slowly pour all of oil in while processing. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired. Serve with toasted pita bread.

___

The husband said, “I wish I was as brave as my kid who just ate zero bites of her dinner and then asked my wife for a snack six minutes after the table was clear.”

