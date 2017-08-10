Fruit tart, Caramel pound cake, Peach scones

Dessert is a wonderful thing!

Fruit tart

1 C flour

1/2 C sugar, divided

1/3 C cold butter, cut up

1/2 C plus 2 TBS toasted slivered almonds, divided

2 TBS ice water

1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 egg

1 C each fresh peach slices and blackberries

2/3 C peach jam

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour and 1/4 cup sugar in medium bowl. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Blend 1/2 cup nuts in blender until finely ground. Add to flour mixture along with water; stir until mixture forms ball.

Press onto bottom and up side of 9-in. tart pan. Bake 12 to 15 min. or until golden brown. Cool.

Beat cream cheese, remaining sugar and egg with mixer until blended; pour into crust. Top with fruit and remaining nuts.

Bake 25 to 30 min. or until edge of crust is golden brown.

Microwave jam in microwaveable bowl on High 15 sec. or until melted; stir. Brush over tart. Cool.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until chilled. Remove side of pan before serving tart.

––––

Caramel pound cake

1-1/2 C butter, softened

2 C light brown sugar, packed

1 C granulated sugar

5 large eggs

3 C all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 C whole milk

1 8-oz. bag of toffee bits

1 C pecans, chopped

Caramel topping:

1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 C light brown sugar, packed

2 TBS butter

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

In a medium saucepan, combine condensed milk and brown sugar; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, whisking constantly. Reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes, whisking constantly. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and vanilla.

(Note: Make sure you drizzle caramel while it’s still hot. When cooled, caramel does harden somewhat.)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray that includes flour. Set aside. Beat butter until creamy. Add sugars, beating until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture in thirds, alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat until just combined. Stir in toffee bits and pecans.

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake until a wood pick inserted near center of cake comes out clean, 75 to 85 minutes. Cover top of cake with foil to prevent excess browning if necessary. Let cake cool in pan for 30 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool completely on a wire rack. (Note: Don’t freak out if some of the cake sticks.) Spoon caramel drizzle over cooled cake.

––––

Peach scones

2 C + 2 TBS all purpose flour

1/3 C brown sugar

1 TBS baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 C unsalted butter, cubed and cold

1 egg

1/4 C heavy whipping cream, plus more for brushing

1/4 C sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 C fresh peaches, diced

Vanilla glaze:

1/2 C powdered sugar

1 TBS vanilla extract

1-3 TBS heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt. Once combined, cut in butter with a fork or pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Whisk together heavy cream, sour cream, egg, and vanilla extract. Slowly add wet ingredients into dry ingredients, and mix until just combined. Stir in peaches, and mix until just combined.

On a well-floured surface, turn out scone dough and pat into a small disk that’s about ½ inch thick. Cut into 6-8 slices, and transfer to baking sheet. Brush each scone with just a bit of heavy cream. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or just until golden brown. Allow to cool.

Glaze: Whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and 1 TBS of heavy cream. If glaze is too thick, continue adding in heavy cream, one 1 TBS at a time, until it has reached the desired consistency. Pour over warm scones and enjoy!

––––

