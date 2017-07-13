Homemade Panera broccoli cheese soup, Watermelon cucumber salad, Strawberry pretzel dessert

This could be dinner tomorrow.

Homemade Panera broccoli cheese soup

3 C broccoli florets, chopped into bite-sized pieces – reserving 1/2 cup for later

2 C chicken broth

1 heaping C of cheddar cheese, plus extra for topping [freshly grated] 1 heaping C of regular asiago cheese [freshly grated] 1 C fresh carrots, shredded

1 large onion, diced

2 large cloves of garlic, minced

1 C heavy cream

4 TBS all purpose flour

4 TBS butter

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. salt

black pepper to taste

In a large pot, place chicken broth, broccoli (minus the reserved 1/2 cup), onions, garlic, carrots and heat until boiling, mixing every minute or so for roughly 7 minutes – until broccoli is tender and onions are soft. Set aside.

In a separate large pot, add butter and flour – on medium heat, whisking constantly. Remove from heat and pour in broth/broccoli mixture and slowly, mix well then slowly add in heavy cream and put on low temp, uncovered and allow to simmer.

Next, add in all spices and cheeses, while stirring consistently. Simmer about 7 minutes on low-med heat, mixing occasionally. Place 1/2 cup of reserved broccoli into microwave and steam until soft. Garnish soup with the reserved steamed broccoli and top with grated cheddar.

Watermelon cucumber salad

8 C cubed seedless watermelon

2 English cucumbers, halved lengthwise and

sliced

6 green onions, chopped

1/4 C minced fresh mint

1/4 C balsamic vinegar

1/4 C olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

In a large bowl, combine watermelon, cucumbers, green onions and mint. In a small bowl, whisk remaining ingredients. Pour over salad and toss. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, up to 2 hours before serving.

Strawberry pretzel dessert

2-1/2 C crushed pretzels

3 TBS sugar

3/4 C butter or margarine

1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 C sugar

1 12-oz. Cool Whip

1 6-oz. pkg. strawberry Jello

2 C boiling water

1 10-oz. bag frozen sliced strawberries

whipped cream or Cool Whip for garnishing

Topping: Add 2 cups boiling water to Jello; mix well. Add strawberries to jello. Cool Jello mixture in fridge until thick.

Crust: Melt butter; add sugar. Crush pretzels with rolling pin and add to butter mixture. Press into bottom of greased 9×13-in. baking pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees; cool well.

Filling: Combine cream cheese and 1 cup sugar; beat well. Add Cool Whip; spread over cooled crust. Pour or spoon thickened jello mixture over cream cheese mixture and set until firm. Spread additional Cool Whip over the top, cover with foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

"It's summertime and I'm packing for a trip. I need about three outfits so I've packed 35 just to be safe."

