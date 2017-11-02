Lemon chicken, orange chicken, mud pie

I enjoy chicken because it’s so versatile. Here are two chicken recipes and a wonderful dessert.

Lemon chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in half

1/2 TBS paprika

3 TBS butter, divided

4 garlic cloves

1 C chicken broth

1/2 C heavy cream

1/4 C freshly ground Parmesan cheese

juice of one lemon

splash of dry white wine

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

2 C spinach

salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season chicken with salt, pepper and paprika. Set aside. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat. Add chicken and sear both sides until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove and set chicken aside on separate plate. While the chicken is resting, in that same skillet melt remaining tablespoon of butter, add garlic and cook stirring frequently, about one minute. Stir in chicken broth, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice and thyme. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Add spinach and simmer until spinach has wilted and sauce is slightly thickened.

Continue to cook sauce about 5 to 7 minutes until it becomes thicker. Once sauce is desired thickness, return chicken to skillet. Place in oven and cook about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove to a dish and let sit for about five minutes before serving.

___

Orange chicken

1 C barbecue sauce

1 C sweet orange marmalade

2 TBS soy sauce

3 to 4 chicken breasts

1 C flour and one C cornstarch

two eggs

vegetable oil

In a saucepan, add barbecue sauce, marmalade and soy sauce. Turn heat on low and let it simmer for 20 minutes stirring a few times. Meanwhile, cut chicken breasts into cubes. In one bowl, beat two eggs; in another bowl mix dry ingredients. Dip pieces of chicken in egg and cover in flour/cornstarch. Set on extra plate. Pour a layer of oil into frying pan and turn on medium high heat. Once it sizzles add chicken to pan. Let it cook 3 to 5 minutes on each side until it’s browned. Set oily pieces on a paper towel and let drain. Add chicken to sauce and toss. Eat on top of white rice and enjoy.

___

Mud pie

1 premade chocolate piecrust

1 C semi sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. instant coffee granules

1 tsp. hot water

3/4 C sour cream

1/2 C sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1-1/2 C heavy whipping cream

1 C powdered sugar

1/4 C cocoa powder

2 tsp. mini chocolate chips

Melt 1 cup chocolate chips in a small saucepan over low heat. When chocolate starts to melt, remove from heat and continuously stir until smooth and creamy. Set aside and allow chocolate to cool for 10 minutes. In medium bowl, combine water and coffee. Allow it to sit for two minutes. Add sour cream, sugar and vanilla to coffee mixture and stir until all is combined. Stir in melted chocolate. Mix well. Spread mixture into prepared chocolate piecrust. Place in refrigerator.

Meanwhile, combine heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and cocoa powder in medium bowl. Beat mixture with handheld mixer until stiff peaks form. Remove pie from refrigerator and spread cream mixture over chocolate making sure to smooth evenly. Sprinkle mini chocolate chips on top and freeze for a minimum of six hours.

___

