Skillet egg rolls, Fried green tomato salad, Fruit pizza dessert

Skillet egg rolls

6 wonton wrappers

1 lb. ground turkey

4 C coleslaw blend

1/4 C Asian toasted sesame dressing

1 tsp. soy sauce

2 green onions, sliced

Heat oven to 375degrees. Cut wonton wrappers in half, and then cut each piece crosswise into 1/4-in. wide strips. Spread onto rimmed baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray; spray lightly with additional cooking spray. Bake 3 to 4 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned. Cool.

Meanwhile cook turkey in large skillet sprayed with cooking spray on medium heat until done, stirring frequently. Add coleslaw blend; mix well. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or just until wilted, stirring frequently. Stir in dressing and soy sauce. Top turkey mixture with onions and wonton strips before serving.

––––

Fried green tomato salad

1 egg

1 TBS water

1 pkg. Shake and Bake Seasoned Panko coating mix

1/2 lb. green tomatoes (about 4) cut into 1/4-in. thick slices

8 C tightly packed torn mixed salad greens

1 C mixed orange, red and yellow cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 C chopped Italian parsley

1/2 C buttermilk ranch dressing

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cover baking sheet with parchment. Whisk egg and water until blended. Empty coating mix into shaker bag. Dip green tomato slices one or two at a time into egg; turn to evenly coat both sides of each slice. Add to shaker bag and shake until evenly coated tomatoes with coating mix. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned. Place salad greens on large platter; top with cherry tomatoes, green tomatoes and parsley. Drizzle with dressing just before serving.

––––

Fruit pizza dessert

1 16.5-oz. pkg. refrigerated sliceable sugar cookies, sliced

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese softened

1/4 C sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

4 C assorted fresh fruit – kiwi, strawberry slices, red and black raspberries

1/4 C apricot preserves

1 TBS water

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line 12-inch pizza pan with aluminum foil, spray with cooking spray. Arrange cookie dough slices in single layer on bottom of prepared pan; press together to completely cover bottom of pan. Bake 14 minutes; cool completely.

Invert cookie crust on to plate; carefully remove foil. Turn crust over on plate. Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with mixer until blended; spread onto crust. Top with fruit. Press preserves through sieve to remove any lumps; discard strained solids. Mix preserves with water until blended; brush onto fruit. Refrigerate two hours before serving.

––––

