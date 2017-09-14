Lemon drop cookies, Snickers peanut butter cookies, Easy blueberry cheesecake

If you enjoy sweet things or just like to bake, this is for you.

Lemon drop cookies

Cookies:

1/2 C vegetable oil

1/2 C sugar

1/2 C milk

3 large eggs

2 tsp. lemon extract

1 TBS baking powder

3 C flour

Icing:

1/2 C butter, melted

2 C powdered sugar

3 TBS heavy cream

1 TBS lemon extract

yellow food coloring

zest from half a lemon for garnish

In the bowl of a stand mixer or hand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together oil, sugar, milk, eggs, and extract until well combined. Whisk together baking powder and flour and add to wet ingredients; mix until just combined. The dough will be soft and sticky.

Using a cookie scoop, drop spoonfuls of dough onto parchment paper or silicone mat-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes. Let rest for two minutes and then remove from baking sheet to let cool completely.

For icing, in a bowl combine all ingredients and mix well. Add as much food coloring as needed to achieve desired yellow color. Frost the completely cooled cookies. Let icing dry and harden before storing, if not serving right away. Store in airtight container between layers of wax paper.

––––

Snickers peanut butter cookies

1-3/4 C all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 C sugar

1/2 C brown sugar

1/2 C butter

1/2 C creamy peanut butter

2 TBS milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

48 mini Snickers bars

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl combine both sugars, butter, peanut butter, milk, vanilla and egg. Using hand beaters, mix wet ingredients until they are creamy. Add ingredients of the wet bowl into the bowl with dry ingredients and stir until thoroughly mixed.

Wrap a small spoonful of dough around each mini snickers. You just need a small spoonful to cover the candy. Place each cookie dough covered snickers onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until slightly browned. Let cookies cool on the cookie sheet for a couple of minutes then move to cooling rack.

One little tip: when you place dough balls on cookie sheet, keep them as balls. Don’t flatten or spread them out.

––––

Easy blueberry cheesecake

Graham cracker crust:

18 full sheets of graham crackers, finally ground, approximately 3 C

1/2 C butter, melted

1/3 C sugar

Cheesecake:

2 8-oz. pkgs. cream cheese, softened

1 C powdered sugar

1 8-oz. container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 tsp. vanilla

1 21-oz. can blueberry pie filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar in a food processor until well combined. Transfer to a 13×9 baking dish and press down firmly to form crust. Bake until edges are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside to cool completely before filling.

For cheesecake, use an electric mixer to mix together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla. Use a spoon to fold in whipped topping and mix until well combined. Carefully spread cheesecake mixture over prepared crest. Spoon blueberry topping on top of filling and spreading evenly. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Slice into squares and serve.

___

Thought – There are three kinds of snakes to be afraid of, big snakes, little snakes and sticks that look like snakes.

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments