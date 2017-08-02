Chicken and wild rice soup, Parmesan skillet rolls, Strawberry peach galette

This will be a great dinner!

Chicken and wild rice soup

½ C finely diced carrots

½ C finely diced celery

1 medium onion finely diced

1 tsp. olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

32 oz. chicken stock

2 C water

2 C milk, divided

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. dried oregano

1 bay leaf

2 large chicken breasts, cooked and shredded or finely diced

½ C all-purpose flour

4.3-oz. box of Rice-a-Roni long grain and wild rice plus seasoning packet

salt and pepper, to taste

scallions for garnish

Place carrots, celery, onions, and olive oil in a 6-quart Dutch oven or soup pot. Allow carrots, celery, and onions to simmer over medium heat for around 10 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add garlic cloves, chicken stock, water, and 1 cup of milk to mixture and stir until combined. Add pepper, dried oregano, bay leaf, and shredded chicken. Mix until combined.

Allow soup to simmer over medium heat for about 15 minutes. Whisk together remaining 1 cup of milk with ½ cup of flour until no lumps remain. Pour this into soup mixture and whisk until combined and no lumps remain.

Place long grain and wild rice and the seasoning packet into soup and mix until combined. Allow soup to simmer for 20 more minutes or until rice is tender. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh scallions and serve hot.

––––

Parmesan skillet rolls

1 can jumbo biscuit dough

4 TBS unsalted butter melted

3 garlic cloves minced

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

2 TBS grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cast iron 10-inch skillet. Cut each biscuit in half. Roll each piece to shape into a ball. Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix melted butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese, oregano and dried parsley. Dip each ball of dough into butter. Place in skillet. Repeat with all rolls. Leave a little bit of space between rolls so they have room to rise.

Bake rolls in skillet for 18 to 20 minutes or until the tops are golden.

––––

Strawberry peach galette

Filling:

2 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted, sliced (not frozen)

2 C sliced fresh strawberries (not frozen)

2 TBS (30 grams) granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Crust:

1-1/2 C all-purpose flour

3 TBS granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 C cold unsalted butter, cubed

1/4 C ice water, plus more as needed

1 egg, beaten for egg wash

additional sugar for sprinkling

Filling: Mix peaches and strawberries together in a medium bowl. Add sugar and vanilla, tossing well to coat the fruit. Set aside and allow mixture to soak as you prepare the crust.

Crust: Whisk flour, sugar, and salt together in a medium bowl. Using a pastry cutter (or your hands), cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse, pea-sized crumbs. Add 1/4 cup of ice water, stirring with a fork until flour is moistened. Add up to 2 more tablespoons of ice water if dough seems dry. Gently knead dough a few times in bowl until it all comes together. Shape dough into a ball and flatten it into a thick disk. Wrap it in plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone-baking mat. Set aside.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Trim rim of the circle to make a clean cut if desired. Transfer dough to prepared baking sheet.

Spoon fruit (not the juices) into center of dough, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border all around. Gently fold edges of dough over fruit, overlapping dough as necessary. Press gently to seal edges. Pour most of the reserved juices over the fruit, leaving about 1-2 tablespoons behind. Too much juice and the dough will become soggy.

Brush crust with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to slightly cool before serving.

––––

