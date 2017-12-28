Mel’s Favorite Fare

These recipes are suggestions for a special breakfast.

Monkey bread in a jar

2 tubes refrigerated biscuit dough

1/2 C sugar

1 TBS cinnamon

1/2 C butter

purchased vanilla frosting

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Clean 8 small oven-safe mason jars. Spray each mason jar with non-stick cooking spray. Open tubes of biscuit dough and separate them. Cut each biscuit into four pieces and place in a medium sized mixing bowl. Add cinnamon and sugar to a small mixing bowl. Stir to combine.

Add cinnamon/sugar mixture and melted butter to mixing bowl with biscuit pieces. Stir together until biscuit pieces are evenly coated. Divide coated biscuit pieces evenly among prepared mason jars. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until biscuit pieces are fully cooked and tops are golden brown. Allow to cool slightly before adding frosting.

In a microwave safe bowl, heat frosting for 15 seconds or until it is the consistency you desire. Using a spoon (or put the frosting into a plastic bag with the tip cut off), drizzle frosting over tops of the baked monkey bread.

___

Farmer’s casserole

3 C frozen hash browns

3⁄4 C shredded Monterey jack pepper cheese

1 C cubed cooked ham

1⁄4 C green onion, well chopped

4 well-beaten eggs

1 12-oz. can evaporated milk

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

1⁄2 tsp. salt

Grease 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Arrange potatoes evenly on bottom of baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese, ham, onions. Combine milk and eggs and seasonings. Pour over potatoes and cheese. Refrigerate overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes until set. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

___

Cinnamon French toast

2 cans cinnamon biscuits with icing

1/2 C butter

6 eggs

1/2 C cream

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 C chopped nuts

1/2 C syrup

Melt butter and put in bottom of 9 x 13 pan. Cut all biscuit rolls into quarters and place on top of butter. Mix eggs, cream, cinnamon and vanilla in a bowl, whip up and pour over rolls. Top with nuts and drizzled syrup.

Place in 375 degree oven for 25 minutes. After you take it out, drizzle with icing and powdered sugar and serve with whipped cream.

___

