Monkey bread with cream cheese, Cheesy pepperoni sticks, Baked spaghetti and meatballs

In my opinion, monkey bread is one of the great things in the world. Here’s a new recipe for it, which has a little variation. Oh, I think you’ll like it!

Monkey bread with cream cheese

1 2-lb. pkg. frozen white bread dough (usually two loaves)

4 oz. cream cheese

1/3 C sugar, divided

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

cooking spray

1/2 C pancake syrup

Thaw bread dough according to package directions. Combine cream cheese, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in a bowl. Stir well, set aside.

Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon and set aside. This is for rolling dough balls in after you fill them with cream cheese mixture. Cut each loaf of dough into 24 equal portions, using kitchen scissors. Flatten each dough piece into a circle then spoon 1/2 teaspoon cream cheese mix into center.

Gather dough around cream cheese mixture, forming a ball. Pinch dough together to seal. Roll dough balls in cinnamon sugar mixture and put into a Bundt pan, spray with cooking spray.

Poor any remaining cinnamon and sugar over dough balls. Then pour syrup over them. Cover and let rise for 40 minutes or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 28 minutes or until lightly browned.

––––

Cheesy pepperoni sticks

1 tube pizza crust

40 pepperoni slices

10 mozzarella cheese sticks

2 TBS butter

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. dried parsley

marinara sauce for dipping

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spread pizza dough out on a lightly greased baking sheet. Cut dough into 10 equal size rectangles. Roll up pizza dough, enclosing cheese stick, pinching seams closed.

Melt butter and add garlic powder and dried parsley. Brush pizza sticks with butter. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

––––

Baked spaghetti and meatballs

Fully-cooked meatballs – about 1-1/2 dozen

24 oz. jar marinara sauce

1/2 C yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

2 TBS olive oil

3/4 lb. spaghetti noodles

1 to 2 C grated Colby cheese

1/2 C grated Parmesan

In large cast-iron skillet, sauté onions in olive oil over medium heat. Add in garlic and continue sautéing until onions are tender. Add cooked meatballs. Add marinara sauce and Italian seasoning. Heat over medium heat for about 20 to 30 minutes.

In separate large pot, cook spaghetti noodles according to package directions – undercook by two minutes. With large slotted spoon, scoop meatballs from sauce and set aside.

Scoop cooked spaghetti with large slotted spoon into marinara sauce. Add in about 1/2 cup pasta cooking water. Gently stir until pasta is fully coated with sauce. Add cooked meatballs to top of spaghetti. Top with grated cheeses. Bake at 350 for about 20 to 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and cheese is melted.

––––

