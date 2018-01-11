Pretzel beer cheese dip, spinach balls, pizza wonton cups

Appetizers are a special beginning to any meal or party.

Pretzel beer cheese dip

1-1/2 C grated cheddar, plus more for sprinkling

1/2 C grated mozzarella

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tbs. Dijon mustard

2 tbs. chopped chives, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 C pale ale

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 TBS baking soda

1 can Pillsbury Grands biscuits

egg wash, for brushing biscuits

coarse salt, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese, Dijon, chives, garlic powder, beer and black pepper.

In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups water and baking soda to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Cut each biscuit in half and roll into a ball. Slice an X across the top. Drop into simmering water with baking soda and let cook 1 minute, then remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to a cast-iron skillet, forming a ring along the inside edge.

Brush biscuits with egg wash and sprinkle with coarse salt. Transfer cheese dip to center of skillet and smooth top. Bake until biscuits are golden and dip is warmed through and bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with chives.

___

Spinach balls

1 6 oz. pkg. Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Chicken

1-2/3 C hot water

1/4 C butter or margarine, cut up

2 pkg. (10 oz. each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, well drained and patted dry

1 C grated Parmesan cheese

1 C chopped fresh mushrooms

1 small onion, finely chopped

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix stuffing mix, hot water and butter in large bowl until blended. Add remaining ingredients; mix lightly. Shape into 60 1-in. balls. Place in single layer on 2 rimmed baking sheets sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 15 mins or until browned. Yields 12.

___

Pizza wonton cups

Cooking spray

24 wonton wrappers

1 can pizza sauce

1/2 green pepper, chopped small

1/8 C pepperoni, cut into quarters

1 C mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray.

Line each muffin cup with a two wonton wrappers each. Add 1 tsp. pizza sauce to each wonton cup. Top with 1 to 2 tsp. of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices and green peppers. Sprinkle a pinch of Italian seasoning on top.

Bake for 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and wontons are golden brown. Serve hot.

___

