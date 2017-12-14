Red velvet cookies, strawberries and cream cookies, raspberry bars

Holiday baking is upon us. Hope you like these recipes.

Red velvet cookies

1 pkg. red velvet cake mix

1 C white chocolate chips

1/2 C oil

2 eggs

Combine cake mix, chocolate chips, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Using an ice cream scoop or your hand, form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

___

Strawberries and cream cookies

1 pkg. strawberry cake mix

1/2 C chopped strawberries

1/2 C cream cheese

1/3 C oil

2 eggs

Combine cake mix, strawberries, oil, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Add cream cheese and lightly mix allowing cream cheese to still be visible and not all the way mixed in.

Form golf ball-sized balls of cookie dough and transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

___

Raspberry bars

1 16.5-oz. roll refrigerated sugar cookies

2 tsp. grated lemon peel

1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1/4 C sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp. vanilla

1/2 C seedless red raspberry jam

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, crumble cookie dough; stir or knead lemon peel into cookie dough until well blended. Press dough evenly in ungreased 9-in. square pan. Bake 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and egg with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Pour evenly over baked crust. Spoon raspberry jam into 1-quart resealable food-storage plastic bag; seal bag. Cut 1/2 inch off small corner of bag. Pipe jam on cream cheese mixture in 4 horizontal rows. With knife, carefully swirl jam in circular motion into cream cheese mixture.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until filling is set. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate about 1 hour or until chilled. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.

___

She said, “Ate a box of thin mints. Didn’t get thinner. Don’t think they work.”

