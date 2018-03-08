Slow cooker tortilla soup, easy crockpot chicken, strawberry spinach salad

You will love this tortilla soup!

___

Slow cooker tortilla soup

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

15-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, mashed

10-oz. can enchilada sauce

4-oz. can chopped green chile peppers

4 cloves garlic, minced

2-1/2 C chicken broth

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

10 oz. frozen corn

1 tsp. dried cilantro (or 1 tbsp. fresh cilantro)

tortillas/tortilla chips

Put chicken, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, chile peppers, garlic, chicken broth, black beans, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, corn, and cilantro into your slow cooker. Place lid on top and cook for 6-8 hours on low, or 3-4 hours on high. Shred chicken and stir mixture. Serve with tortillas, chips and sour cream.

___

Easy crockpot chicken

2 lbs. chicken tenderloin chunks

1 C pineapple juice

1/2 C brown sugar

1/3 C soy sauce

rice, cooked

Mix all ingredients into crockpot. Set crockpot on low and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Serve over cooked rice.

___

Strawberry spinach salad

8 oz. penne noodles, cooked according to package directions

2 C packed fresh baby spinach leaves

1 C sliced strawberries

1 C pineapple chunks

1/4 C dried cranberries, or dried blueberries

1/2 C salted cashews, or other nut like pecans or walnuts

orange poppy seed dressing

1/2 C extra virgin olive oil

1/3 C apple cider vinegar

1/4 C plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

3 tbsp. honey

1/3 C orange juice

2 tsp. poppy seeds

optional: pinch of salt and pepper

Combine all dressing ingredients in a jar, cover, and shake well. Set aside. Combine penne, spinach, strawberries, pineapple, cranberries, and cashews in a large bowl and toss with prepared dressing. Serve immediately or cover and chill for 1 hour before serving.

___

Thought – Why do toasters have a setting that burns the toast to a horrible crisp that no decent human being could ever eat?

If you would like to share a recipe with me, just send it to the J-T or email it to me.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.